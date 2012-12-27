Markets Are Up Around The World

Photo: appaloosa / Flickr
Markets are up across Europe, following another positive day in the Asian markets.England’s FTSE 100 is up 0.1%.
France’s CAC 40 is up 0.6%.
Germany’s DAX is up 0.2%.
Spain’s IBEX is up 0.4%.
Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.5%.
President Barack Obama is cutting his Hawaiian vacation short to return to Washington and continue to work on a fiscal cliff deal.
Meanwhile, the Japanese yen continues its descent against most major currencies.
