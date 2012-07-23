Markets Are Getting pummelled

Sam Ro
car crush tree fall tornado destroy damage

Stocks are getting slammed around the world to start off the week.

England’s FTSE 100 is down 1.6%.

France’s CAC 40 is down 1.9%.

Germany’s DAX is down 1.6%.

Spain’s IBEX is down 4.2%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 4.1%.

Greece is back in the headlines.

According to Germany’s Der Spiegel newspaper, the IMF may not give extend bailout funds to Greece, which could reportedly send the debt-laden country into bankruptcy by September.

In other news, German economy minister Philipp Roesler said that the thought of a Greek exit from the euro has “lost its horror.”  Roesler is also sceptical about Greece’s ability to meet requirements to get its bailout funds.

SEE ALSO: The 13 People Who Are Destroying The Global Economy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

markets moneygame-us