Markets Are Down In Europe, Germany's Unemployment Rate Falls To A Historic Low

It’s pretty quiet this morning.Spain’s inflation rate was tame.



Germany’s unemployment rate just hit a historic low of 6.7 per cent. The number of unemployed Germans fell by 18k to 2.84 million. Economists were expecting the number to decline by 10k.

Nevertheless, markets are lower.

England’s FTSE 100 is down 0.3%.

France’s CAC 40 is down 0.1%.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.3%.

Spain’s IBEX 35 is up 0.4%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.2%.

U.S. markets are flat.

