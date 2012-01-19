European Markets Are Going Nowhere Ahead Of Crucial French And Spanish Bond Auctions

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

The 2012 global miracle market rally has stalled in Europe as it awaits some highly anticipated bond auctions.France’s CAC 40: up 0.4%



England’s FTSE 100: up 0.0%

Germany’s DAX: up 0.0%

Spain is selling up to 4.5 billion euros worth of debt and France is selling up to 9.5 billion worth. This comes after last Friday’s sovereign debt downgrades by S&P.

