European Markets Are Going Nowhere Ahead Of Crucial French And Spanish Bond Auctions

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
The 2012 global miracle market rally has stalled in Europe as it awaits some highly anticipated bond auctions.France’s CAC 40: up 0.4%
England’s FTSE 100: up 0.0%
Germany’s DAX: up 0.0%
Spain is selling up to 4.5 billion euros worth of debt and France is selling up to 9.5 billion worth. This comes after last Friday’s sovereign debt downgrades by S&P.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.