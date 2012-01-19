European Markets Are Going Nowhere Ahead Of Crucial French And Spanish Bond Auctions

Sam Ro
The 2012 global miracle market rally has stalled in Europe as it awaits some highly anticipated bond auctions.France’s CAC 40: up 0.4%

England’s FTSE 100: up 0.0%

Germany’s DAX: up 0.0%

Spain is selling up to 4.5 billion euros worth of debt and France is selling up to 9.5 billion worth.  This comes after last Friday’s sovereign debt downgrades by S&P.

