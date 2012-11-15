Markets Are Down Across Europe

Photo: Wikimedia

Markets are down early in the European trading session.England’s FTSE 100 is down 0.5%.



France’s CAC 40 is down 0.3%.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.4%.

Spain’s IBEX 35 is up 0.4%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.5%.

Earlier this morning, we learned that GDP figures across Europe’s largest economies weren’t as bad as economists had forecasted.

However, UK retail sales plunged 0.8 per cent in October, which was much worse than expected.

