Markets Are Flat

European stocks are up slightly early Monday. This comes ahead of a huge week of U.S and European economic data that could show steady growth in the global economy.
Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.14%.
France’s CAC 40 is down 0.03%.
Germany’s DAX is up 0.35%
Spain’s IBEX is down 0.42%.
Asian stocks are mostly higher on Monday with Japan’s Nikkei up 0.44%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down 0.13%.
U.S. futures are marginally down.
