Markets Are Flat

European stocks are up slightly early Monday. This comes ahead of a huge week of U.S and European economic data that could show steady growth in the global economy.

Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.14%.

France’s CAC 40 is down 0.03%.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.35%

Spain’s IBEX is down 0.42%.

Asian stocks are mostly higher on Monday with Japan’s Nikkei up 0.44%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down 0.13%.

U.S. futures are marginally down.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.