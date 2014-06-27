Markets Are Up

European stocks are slightly up early Friday.
Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.35%.
France’s CAC 40 is up 0.37%.
Germany’s DAX is up 0.22%.
Spain’s IBEX is up 0.03%.
This comes as UK Q1 GDP growth was revised down to 3.0%, below the predicted 3.1%.
Asian markets are in the red on Friday with Japan’s Nikkei down 1.39%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 0.10%.
US futures are down a bit.
