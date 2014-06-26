Markets Are Going Nowhere

European stocks are just barely up early Thursday, while Barclays’ shares were down 3.2% after the New York Attorney General filed a lawsuit against the bank.

Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.05%.

France’s CAC 40 is up 0.02%.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.05%.

Spain’s IBEX is up 0.03%.

Asian markets closed in the green with Japan’s Nikkei up 0.27% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng up 1.45%.

US futures are flat.

The lawsuit against Barclays alleges that the bank’s US-based alternative trading system, or “dark pool,” favoured high-frequency traders.

“Barclays grew its dark pool by telling investors they were diving into safe waters. According to the lawsuit, Barclays’ dark pool was full of predators — there at Barclays’ invitation,” Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said on Wednesday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.