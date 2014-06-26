Markets Are Going Nowhere

European stocks are just barely up early Thursday, while Barclays’ shares were down 3.2% after the New York Attorney General filed a lawsuit against the bank.
Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.05%.
France’s CAC 40 is up 0.02%.
Germany’s DAX is up 0.05%.
Spain’s IBEX is up 0.03%.
Asian markets closed in the green with Japan’s Nikkei up 0.27% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng up 1.45%.
US futures are flat.
The lawsuit against Barclays alleges that the bank’s US-based alternative trading system, or “dark pool,” favoured high-frequency traders.
“Barclays grew its dark pool by telling investors they were diving into safe waters. According to the lawsuit, Barclays’ dark pool was full of predators — there at Barclays’ invitation,” Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said on Wednesday
