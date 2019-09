Markets are making modest moves early in the European trading session.



England’s FTSE 100 is down 0.3%.

France’s CAC 40 is down 0.1%.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.5%.

Spain’s IBEX is up 0.1%.

Italy’s FTS MIBĀ is down 0.4%.

Earlier this morning, we learned that business confidence as measured by the Ifo index, tick up for a third straight month.

