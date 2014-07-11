Markets are up across Europe early Friday.

Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.25%.

France’s CAC 40 is up 0.55%.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.21%.

Spain’s IBEX is up 1.18%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 1.32%.

Markets are only recovering some of Thursday’s losses.

U.S. futures are also drifting higher with Dow futures up 35 points and S&P 500 futures up 4 points.

There’s no major market-moving U.S. economic data scheduled for release today.

