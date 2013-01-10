Markets Are Up

Markets are a tad higher in Europe.England’s FTSE 100 is up 0.1%.



France’s CAC 40 is flat.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.1%.

Spain’s IBEX is up 0.1%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.4%.

Last night, we learned that Chinese exports surged 14.1 per cent in December, which was well ahead of expectations.

Later this morning, the ECB and Bank of England will make their interest rate decisions.

