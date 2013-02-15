Markets Aren't Doing Much In Europe

Photo: ioanna hatzipanigyri / Flickr

Most markets are down a bit early in the European trading session.England’s FTSE 100 is down 0.1%.



France’s CAC 40 is flat.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.2%.

Spain’s IBEX is down 0.5%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.1%.

G20 leaders are meeting in Russia. The hot topic is currency wars, or the risk that global central banks will compete to devalue their currencies.

“I don’t think that Mario Draghi was trying to talk the euro up or down,” said ECB member Jens Weidmann to Bloomberg. He believes that the ECB “will abstain from manipulating or directly targeting the exchange rate.”

