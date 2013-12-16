Markets Are Up In Europe

REUTERS/Andrea Comas Traders stand in front of electronic boards at the stock exchange in Madrid.

Markets are up slightly across Europe.

Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.2%.

France’s CAC 40 is up 0.4%.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.5%.

Spain’s IBEX is is up 1.0%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.7%.

These positive moves come as the preliminary Eurozone output indices signal continued, albeit lopsided, growth in the economy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.