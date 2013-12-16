Markets Are Up In Europe

REUTERS/Andrea ComasTraders stand in front of electronic boards at the stock exchange in Madrid.
Markets are up slightly across Europe.
Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.2%.
France’s CAC 40 is up 0.4%.
Germany’s DAX is up 0.5%.
Spain’s IBEX is is up 1.0%.
Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.7%.
These positive moves come as the preliminary Eurozone output indices signal continued, albeit lopsided, growth in the economy.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.