Markets Are Lower Around The World

Photo: Flickr/Il conte di Luna

Markets are down in Europe and Asia.England’s FTSE 100 is down 0.1%.



France’s CAC 40 is down 0.2%.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.5%.

Spain’s IBEX is down 0.2%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.0%.

The latest data continues to point to weakening global economy. Overnight, Japan reported that retail sales fell 0.8 per cent in July, which was worse than expected.

The sell-off in Asia has been more pronounced.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.9%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.2%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX fell 0.9%.

Later this morning, we’ll get U.S. weekly initial jobless claims. Otherwise, it’s expected to be another relatively quiet day in the markets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.