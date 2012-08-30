Markets Are Lower Around The World

Photo: Flickr/Il conte di Luna
Markets are down in Europe and Asia.England’s FTSE 100 is down 0.1%.
France’s CAC 40 is down 0.2%.
Germany’s DAX is down 0.5%.
Spain’s IBEX is down 0.2%.
Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.0%.
The latest data continues to point to weakening global economy. Overnight, Japan reported that retail sales fell 0.8 per cent in July, which was worse than expected.
The sell-off in Asia has been more pronounced.
Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.9%.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.2%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX fell 0.9%.
Later this morning, we’ll get U.S. weekly initial jobless claims. Otherwise, it’s expected to be another relatively quiet day in the markets.
