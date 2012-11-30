Markets Are Going Nowhere In Europe

It’s quiet early in the European trading session.England’s FTSE 100 is flat.



France’s CAC 40 is up 0.2%.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.2%.

Spain’s IBEX 35 is up 0.1%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is flat.

The fiscal cliff continues to dominate headlines. Yesterday afternoon, the White House presented its opening bid, seeking $1.6 trillion in tax hikes in exchange for $400 billion in Medicare and other cuts.

Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner also proposed eliminating the debt ceiling.

Not surprisingly, Republican leaders aren’t into any of this.

