Markets Are Going Nowhere In Europe

It’s quiet early in the European trading session.England’s FTSE 100 is flat.
France’s CAC 40 is up 0.2%.
Germany’s DAX is up 0.2%.
Spain’s IBEX 35 is up 0.1%.
Italy’s FTSE MIB is flat.
The fiscal cliff continues to dominate headlines. Yesterday afternoon, the White House presented its opening bid, seeking $1.6 trillion in tax hikes in exchange for $400 billion in Medicare and other cuts.
Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner also proposed eliminating the debt ceiling.
Not surprisingly, Republican leaders aren’t into any of this.
