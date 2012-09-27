Markets Are Up Around The World

Stocks are bouncing back after yesterday’s drubbing.England’s FTSE 100 is up 0.4%.



France’s CAC 40 is up 0.8%.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.6%.

Spain’s IBEX is up 0.7%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.8%.

All eyes will be on Spain as it unveils its 2013 budget later today.

Expectations for austerity sent Spaniards to the streets in angry protest.

Click Here For Photos Of Protests Rocking Greece And Spain >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.