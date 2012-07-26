Markets Surge After ECB President Says He'll Do 'Whatever It Takes'

Photo: ESPN

“Within our mandate, the ECB is ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro. And believe me, it will be enough,” said European Central Bank President Mario Draghi at a conference in London.That ignited the European stock markets, which were going nowhere earlier this morning.



England’s FTSE 100 is up 0.6%.

France’s CAC 40 is up 1.3%.

Germany’s Dax is up 0.4%.

France’s IBEX is up 1.4%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is 2.3.

Later today, we will be getting US durable goods orders and initial jobless claims.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.