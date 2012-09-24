Markets Are Getting Walloped In Europe

Photo: via Wrecked Exotics

Markets continue to get whacked in Europe.England’s FTSE 100 is down 0.5%.



France’s CAC 40 is down 1.0%.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.6%.

Spain’s IBEX is down 1.5%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 1.3%.

German business confidence, as measured by the Ifo Institute, sank to 101.4. This is the lowest level since February 2010. SocGen’s Klaus Baader wrote that this reflects a 0% GDP growth rate for Europe’s largest economy.

