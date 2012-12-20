Markets Are Up Across Europe, Spain Surging

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Markets are rallying across Europe.England’s FTSE 100 is up 0.6%.
France’s CAC 40 is up 0.7%.
Germany’s DAX is up 0.5%.
Spain’s IBEX is up 1.7%.
Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 1.1%.
Earlier this morning we learned that business confidence in Germany climbed for the second month in a row, beating expectations.
Global markets have been rallying this week on evidence that fiscal cliff negotiations are making progress.
