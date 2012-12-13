Markets Are Down In Europe

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Stocks are down early in the European trading session.England’s FTSE 100 is down 0.2 per cent.



France’s CAC 40 is down 0.2 per cent.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.5 per cent.

Spain’s IBEX is up 0.2 per cent.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.3 per cent.

This is the first trading session since the Federal Reserve announced it would tie monetary policy to unemployment rate and inflation rate targets.

Earlier this morning, Italy completed a bond auction where it saw borrowing costs fall from last month.

