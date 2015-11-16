European markets are slumping after the attacks on Paris

Europe is still reeling from the brutal events in Paris over the weekend, and equities are sliding this morning in the aftermath.

The shootings and bombings in central Paris on Friday night killed at least 129 people, and injured hundreds more.

Here’s how markets looked first thing on Monday morning:

Germany’s DAX: -1.05%

France’s CAC 40: -1.10%

Spain’s Ibex: -0.91%

Italy’s FTSE MIB: -1.06%

UK’s FTSE 100: -0.47%

Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Monday morning that 150 raids and searches have been carried out since a state of emergency was announced, though not all of those were related to the attacks.

NOW WATCH: Everyday phrases that even smart people say incorrectly



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.