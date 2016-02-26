European markets are zooming

European markets look set to end the week on a positive note, with all the major indices trading up at the open on Friday.
The UK’s FTSE 100 opened up 1.25%, as the pound climbed back above $1.40 for a brief moment before sinking to $1.3992.
Here’s how the FTSE looked today:
It wasn’t all good news. RBS plunged more than 10% before recovering slightly after the bank revealed its eighth straight year of losses. Legal disputes and fines cost the bank dearly, pushing it to a £2-billion loss.
Here’s RBS stock:
And here’s a roundup of the rest of the European markets:
- Germany’s DAX — up 2.23%
- Eurostoxx 50 — up 2.29%
- Spain’s IBEX — up 2.12%
- France’s CAC — up 2.12%
- Italy’s FTSE MIB — up 2.09%
NOW WATCH: This is how the Internet feels about Kanye West’s $53 million debt
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.