European markets are up at the open

European markets are looking positive at the open on Friday.

Ladbrokes has had a volatile start to trading, after announcing a huge financing deal to by Coral. The stock was up 0.33% as of 08:24 a.m. UK time.

Here’s how that looks:

Miners are leading the charge. Rio Tinto was up 1.79% as of 08:24 a.m. UK time, while Glencore has surged more than 5% on news that it cut zinc production by a third to boost prices in the market.

Here’s how the FTSE 350 mining index looks:

The FTSE 100 as a whole is up 0.51%.

Glencore’s plan has worked. The price of zinc zoomed up more than 6%.

Meanwhile French production figures came in up 1.6% compared to July, the strongest single-month increase for more than two years. Analysts were expecting a 0.5% rise in production, after a 0.5% slump in August. .

Here’s how the European market scoreboard stands:

Germany’s DAX: +0.97%

France’s CAC 40: +0.91%

Italy’s FTSE MIB: +0.83%

Spain’s Ibex: +0.68%

