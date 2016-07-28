The FTSE 250 is now higher than it was before the EU referendum

Britain’s FTSE 250 closed at a level higher than prior to the day before the UK’s referendum on its membership of the European Union, gaining 1.10% on the day to close at 17,257 points — above the close of 17,043 points seen on June 22.

The index — which is often used as a bellwether for UK investor sentiment as it is more UK focused than the bigger FTSE 100 — is still just below the 17,333 points the index shut at on June 23, the day of the vote, but only by roughly 0.4%. Earlier in the day, the index briefly passed above the mark, hitting 17,359 points at around 2:20 p.m. BST (9:20 a.m. ET).

FTSE 250 companies have been steadily gaining since the index hit its lowest level in years, 14,967 points on June 27. Here’s the chart showing how the FTSE 250’s climb has looked:

The FTSE 100, which is largely composed of companies that denominate their assets in dollars also gained on the day, up by 0.37% on the day to close at 6,749 points. The biggest single winner on the day was housebuilder Taylor Wimpey, which gained more than 7% after an upbeat trading statement that suggested Brexit hasn’t hit the company as hard as might have been expected, and that trading conditions are “encouraging.”

Here’s how the stock looked on the day:

Elsewhere in Europe, stocks also gained ahead of the release of the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy notes. Here’s the scoreboard for the day:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.