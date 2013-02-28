Italy's Stock Market Had A Huge Day

Markets around the world are rallying. Europe just closed at 11:30 AM ET.



And the big winner in Europe was Italy. The FTSE MIB index closed up 1.7 per cent.

Earlier today, the Italy successfully went into the bond markets and sold 10-year debt at a borrowing cost that was lower than what most feared.

Here’s an intraday chart of Italy’s stock market via Bloomberg.

Photo: Bloomberg

