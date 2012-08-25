WHOA! European Stocks Spike In The Final Minutes Of Trading

Sam Ro

European markets spiked at the last second to close positive for the day.

Minutes before the close, Reuters reported that the European Central Bank was considering establishing yield bands in a bond buying program, which would effectively cap borrowing costs for certain Eurozone countries.

Here’s a look at the Euro Stoxx 50 Index.

stocks

Photo: Bloomberg

Here’s a look at the euro, which was getting crushed for most of the day.

euro

Photo: FinViz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

markets moneygame-us