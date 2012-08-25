WHOA! European Stocks Spike In The Final Minutes Of Trading

European markets spiked at the last second to close positive for the day.



Minutes before the close, Reuters reported that the European Central Bank was considering establishing yield bands in a bond buying program, which would effectively cap borrowing costs for certain Eurozone countries.

Here’s a look at the Euro Stoxx 50 Index.

Photo: Bloomberg

Here’s a look at the euro, which was getting crushed for most of the day.

Photo: FinViz

