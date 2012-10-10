EUROPE GOT CREAMED, SPAIN DIVED 1.9%

The European markets closed near their lows of the day.



European finance ministers are currently meeting in Luxembourg to discuss the ongoing debt crisis. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in Greece reminding everyone of the importance of the country staying in the euro.

The biggest loser was Spain, which fell 1.9%. Here’s an intraday chart from Bloomberg.

Photo: Bloomberg

