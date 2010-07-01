German Manufacturing Completely Annihilates Greece In June

Photo: Piazza Del Popolo on flickr

Germany’s China-style currency peg to Europe, via the euro, plus its highly competitive economy, just keeps delivering relative performance.While Markit has reported that the overall Eurozone manufacturing expansion slowed in June, Germany maintained its strong level of expansion from May, and leads the pack.



Meanwhile, Greek manufacturing contracted at the fastest pace in 14 months.

That’s quite some contrast and is exactly what’s annoying much of Europe about Germany.

See the reports via Markit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.