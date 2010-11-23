European Leaders Haven't Yet realised That The Euro Has Trapped A Ring Of Countries In Depression

The Portuguese seemed baffled – and pained – that investors should link their country in any way with Greece or Ireland. I am afraid they must come to terms very soon with some unpleasant facts.



So must Europe’s leaders, who comfort themselves that Greece is a special case because it cheated, and that Ireland is a special case because it allowed its “Anglo-Saxon” banks to go berserk. They have yet to acknowledge the deeper truth that monetary union has insidiously destabilised much of Europe and trapped a ring of largely innocent countries in depression.

