More Bad News From Europe: June Industrial Production Unexpectedly Falls

Wait a second. Just last week we were talking about how the new consensus was that Europe would be fine, and the US was screwed.



Are both screwed now?

We ask because Eurostat has just released June Industrial Production numbers, and contrary to expectations of a 0.6% gain, there was actually a dip of 0.1%. (Via Faisal Islam).

In June 2010 compared with May 2010, seasonally adjusted industrial production decreased by 0.1% in the euro area (EA16) and remained stable in the EU272. In May production increased by 1.1% and 1.3% respectively. In June 2010 compared with June 2009, industrial production increased by 8.2% in the euro area and by 7.7% in the EU27.

Photo: EuroStat

Among the big drags: Germany. Its output shrank 0.5%, compared to a sequential 3.3% gain in May, however the German news actually came out last week.

See the full release here (.pdf).

