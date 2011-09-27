European Investment Bank Stunts Hope Of EFSF Leverage Plan

Photo: flickr / jurjen_nl

UPDATE: Now German Vice Chancellor Philip Rösler is saying that leveraging the EFSF is “off the table,” while Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has said both that he would support leveraging the EFSF and that he did not think the fund needed to be expanded.



Given that German and French officials were supposed to be spearheading the charge to find a eurozone endgame, it seems odd that both Rösler and Schaeuble either know little about or do not support these plans.

PREVIOUSLY: The European Investment Bank just said that it has not been approached to take part in any bailout program involving the European Financial Stability Facility, according to Reuters.

That threatens to seriously undermine an optimistic report by CNBC yesterday, which cited an EU official who said that plans to leverage the EFSF via the EIB were “well advanced” and indeed waiting on approval from EU governments.

While reports of a new big plan to rescue the euro may have some validity, this denial from the EIB — as well as denials by several prominent EU officials — raise serious doubts about the maturity of such a plan. Further, they suggest that if such a plan were proposed, significant political jousting that could delay its passage indefinitely might ensue.

