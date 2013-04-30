An ECB Rate Cut Just Got Even More Likely

Inflation continues to shrivel away in Europe.



Now: 1.2%. Analysts had expected 1.6%.

Euro area annual inflation down to 1.2% in April 2013 according to a flash estimate from #Eurostat bit.ly/12WykOj — EU_Eurostat (@EU_Eurostat) April 30, 2013

While the ECB hasn’t done much lately, weak employment and low inflation numbers have caused people to suspect that this Thursday will be the day for more easing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.