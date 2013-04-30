An ECB Rate Cut Just Got Even More Likely

Joe Weisenthal

Inflation continues to shrivel away in Europe.

Now: 1.2%. Analysts had expected 1.6%.

While the ECB hasn’t done much lately, weak employment and low inflation numbers have caused people to suspect that this Thursday will be the day for more easing.

