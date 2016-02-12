European industrial production fell more quickly than anyone expected

The industrial production figures out from Europe on Friday aren’t good.

In December 2015 seasonally adjusted industrial production fell by 1.0% in both the euro area and the wider European Union of 28 member states, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

That’s a big drop from November 2015, when industrial production fell by 0.5% and is far worse than analysts’ estimates of a 0.3% rise.

Perhaps most worryingly for Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank, industrial production is falling more quickly in the Eurozone than outside it.

Here’s the chart.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.