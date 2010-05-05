Europe Getting Slaughtered: Spain Falls Over 4%, France Down 2.6%

European indices are being hit hard in late day trading by investors unconvinced by the eurozone’s plans to handle its sovereign debt crises. Concerns are rising that they system may not be able to handle the new debt from Greece, or future bailouts for states like Portugal, Spain, and Italy.



Spanish IBEX 35, down 4.61%

From Yahoo Finance:

Portuguese PSI 20, down 4%

From Google Finance:

French CAC 40, down 2.64%

From Yahoo Finance:

German DAX, down 2.06%

From Yahoo Finance:

