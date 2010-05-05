Europe Getting Slaughtered: Spain Falls Over 4%, France Down 2.6%

Gregory White

European indices are being hit hard in late day trading by investors unconvinced by the eurozone’s plans to handle its sovereign debt crises. Concerns are rising that they system may not be able to handle the new debt from Greece, or future bailouts for states like Portugal, Spain, and Italy.

Spanish IBEX 35, down 4.61%

From Yahoo Finance:

IBEX 35 May 4

Portuguese PSI 20, down 4%

From Google Finance:

PSI 20 May 4

French CAC 40, down 2.64%

From Yahoo Finance:

CAC May 4

German DAX, down 2.06%

From Yahoo Finance:

DAX May 4

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.