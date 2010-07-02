European Indices Getting Smashed On The Back Of Bad U.S. Data

European indices are headed further south after a series of bad news on U.S. manufacturing and pending home sales.



The sell off has not been focused in financials, but instead is broad across multiple sectors.

The CAC 40, down 3.09%:

Lagardere down 4.06%

L’Oreal down 3.17%

Credit Agricole down 3.14%

FTSE 100, down 1.69%

Barclays PLC down 3.12%

British Airways PLC down 3.52%

Royal Dutch Shell down 3.82%

Dax, down 1.33%

Deutsche Bank down 3.10%

Heidelberg Cement down 2.73%

Allianz SE down 1.82%

