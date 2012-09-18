Right Now Is The Cheapest Time To Travel To Europe

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

If you’ve been meaning to book that getaway to Europe, now might be the time.Discount travel site Hotwire.com has found that prices for European hotels have dropped dramatically compared to last season, between seven and 37 per cent.



Hot spots such as Paris, Rome, and Barcelona are seeing their lowest hotel prices on Hotwire in more than five years.

The cost of airfare to certain cities in Europe has also declined, with places like Berlin, Dublin, and Helsinki dropping as much as 13 per cent.

So what’s going on here? Fall is the typical “shoulder season” for tourists due to school starting and the colder weather. The price drop is most likely due to a cool-down after the Olympics and the weakening Euro.

London and other UK cities built hotels to accommodate Summer Games visitors, but now spectators have all returned to their respective home countries and there are more rooms than ever for travellers to stay in. More rooms equals more competition between hotels, and better prices for you.

Take a look at Hotwire’s compilation of average hotel cost in each city, and how far they’ve dropped from last year, below. The prices and percents were calculated by comparing the September-November 2012 season to September-November 2011.

Destination Average price drop on Hotwire Average price on Hotwire

Prague -37% $77

Geneva -31 154

Budapest -30 61

Venice -28 148

Glasgow -26 84

Madrid -26 104

Berlin -21 114

Lisbon -19 78

Rome -16 133

Dublin -15 98

Milan -13 108

Athens -10 85

Barcelona -9 119

Amsterdam -7 137

Paris -7 162

Brussels -7 100

