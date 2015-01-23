European Government Bond Yields Cratered After The ECB's QE Announcement

Shane Ferro

The ECB announced the start of QE on Thursday — €60 billion in asset purchases per month.

About the same time (about 8:45 am ET), the price of the euro fell precipitously and bond yields, particularly for core eurozone countries, dropped off a cliff.

Here’s the drop in French yields:

Screen Shot 2015 01 22 at 12.34.32 PMInvesting.com

And Portuguese yields:

Screen Shot 2015 01 22 at 12.36.57 PMInvesting.com

And German yields:

Screen Shot 2015 01 22 at 12.35.26 PMInvesting.com

And Spanish yields:

Screen Shot 2015 01 22 at 12.36.23 PMInvesting.com

And finally, Irish yields:

Screen Shot 2015 01 22 at 12.38.08 PMInvesting.com

