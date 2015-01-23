European Government Bond Yields Cratered After The ECB's QE Announcement

The ECB announced the start of QE on Thursday — €60 billion in asset purchases per month.
About the same time (about 8:45 am ET), the price of the euro fell precipitously and bond yields, particularly for core eurozone countries, dropped off a cliff.
Here’s the drop in French yields:
And Portuguese yields:
And German yields:
And Spanish yields:
And finally, Irish yields:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.