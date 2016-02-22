Here come European flash PMIs...

It’s flash PMI day in Europe, meaning we’re getting an early estimate for growth in February.

Growth figures for Germany, France, and the Eurozone as a whole are rolling in between 8 a.m. GMT (3 a.m. ET) and 9 a.m. GMT (4 a.m. ET), with specific breakouts for service sector and manufacturing growth.

The purchasing managers index figures from Markit are given as a number between 0 and 100. Anything above 50 signals growth, while anything below means a contraction in activity — so the higher the better.

Eurozone growth is forecast to slow slightly in February, down from 53.6 to 53.3, due to a slowdown in the German economy and French manufacturing.

We’ll bring you all the figures as they come in.

