Photo: Flickr / el captain

Eurozone Flash PMI numbers are out.Germany (here) has hit an 8-month high. France (here) has hit a 4-month high.



In Germany’s case the country is showing expansion, as the number rose to 50.5 to 49.2.

France is still well below 50 at 45.0.

