Europe Is On The Rise

Some decent news out of Europe this morning.

The Flash PMI for the region just hit a new 35-month high. The Flash PMI report is a preliminary survey of service and manufacturing companies done once per month, asking them questions about the state of business. Any reading over 50 means the majority are seeing expansion.

Here’s a summary:

Within Europe, Germany was stronger than France (though both showed expansion for the month).

Meanwhile, peripheral Europe saw its fastest pace of growth since May 2011, according to the report.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.