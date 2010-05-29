European Financials Getting Rocked By Spain Downgrade News

Spain’s debt has just been downgraded by Fitch and it is having an immediate impact on markets. European financials that trade on U.S. indices are already feeling the pressure of renewed doubts over Spanish sovereign debt.



Barclays down 3%

Deutsche Bank down 2.4%

BNP Paribas SNP down 3.32%

Societe Generale SA down 2.71%

Credit Suisse down 2.08%

Banco Santander (Brasil) down 3.21%

Here’s everything you need to know about the Spanish debt crisis >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.