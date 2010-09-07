European Financial CDS Widen As Sovereign Risk Returns

Concerns over the health of Europe’s sovereigns, specifically in Greece, Ireland, Romania, Hungary, and Serbia, have returned to haunt the continent’s financials.



CDS on both German and Swiss banks are now widening, after what had been, on average, a period of tightening since June.

From CMA Datavision:

And Swiss financials, from CMA Datavision:

