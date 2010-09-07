European Financial CDS Widen As Sovereign Risk Returns

Gregory White

Concerns over the health of Europe’s sovereigns, specifically in Greece, Ireland, Romania, Hungary, and Serbia, have returned to haunt the continent’s financials.

CDS on both German and Swiss banks are now widening, after what had been, on average, a period of tightening since June.

From CMA Datavision:

German Financials

And Swiss financials, from CMA Datavision:

Swiss Financials

Reminder: Here’s why you need to be worried about sovereign debt >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.