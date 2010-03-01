European Finance Minister Refuses To Admit He Needs IMF Help For Greece

Jean-Claude Juncker, the head of the Eurozone’s finance ministers, is refusing to acknowledge any need for IMF help.



Europe can take care of the current crisis on its own:

EU Business:

“I think that a commitment by the IMF, beyond technical help, is not necessary,” Juncker told the German business daily Handelsblatt.

…

The IMF’s role in a possible Greek rescue divides politicians in Europe, with those opposed saying the 16-nation eurozone is capable of dealing with the situation.

Others say the fund has more experience helping countries get their finances in order and could impose more fiscal discipline than European authorities.

Let’s just hope that pride doesn’t get in the way of asking for help, if or when it is truly needed.

