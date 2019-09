The chart below from Econompic shows how today’s industrial new orders data, which was much better than consensus had forecast and helped power a rally, was actually driven some PIIGS (Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Spain), and Eastern Europe.



Europe’s core, ie. France, Germany, and the UK, were all contracting:

