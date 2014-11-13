Italy Just Jumped Out Of Deflation Territory

We’ve got inflation figures for Europe’s four biggest economies this morning, we’ll update this post as they roll out:

Italian inflation rose to 0.1%, up from September’s -0.2%, and ending a four-month run of very mild deflation.

Spain’s inflation figures rose a little: prices are still in decline, down by 0.1% in the year to October, but that’s not as bad as September’s 0.2%, which analysts had expected to see repeated.

France’s inflation for October came in at 0.5%, it’s marginally higher than the 0.4% recorded in September, but still way below the 2% target at the ECB.

Germany’s consumer price index officially came in at 0.8% on the second estimate, as expected. Prices were down 0.3% from September to October.

Just as a reminder, here’s how the situation stands at the moment in Europe: inflation is down to very nearly zero.

