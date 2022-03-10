European countries are renaming streets where Russian embassies are located in honor of Ukraine

A worker fixes street plates in Lithuanian and in Ukrainian languages reading ‘Ukrainian Heroes Street.’ PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP/Getty Images

Countries are renaming streets with Russian embassies for Ukraine.

Albania renamed part of a street “Free Ukraine Street,” Reuters reports.

Lithuania and Latvia have made similar gestures.

European countries are showing support for Ukraine by renaming streets where Russian embassies are located, according to reports.

Albania has renamed a segment of a large street in its capital city, Tirana, where the Russian embassy is located to “Free Ukraine,” Reuters initially reported on Sunday. The street was previously named Donika Kastrioti, after the wife of Albania’s national hero, Skanderbeg, the publication reported.

Tirana’s city council unanimously approved the renaming of the street, according to The Guardian.

Ukrainian, Serbian, and Kosovar embassies are located on the same street, according to a Twitter post by Erion Veliaj, the mayor of Tirana.

Veliaj added that all embassies on the street will be required to update the address on their business cards and that the Albanian postal service will deliver mail only on “Free Ukraine Street.”

Reuters added that Vilnius, the capital city of Lithuania, renamed the street where its Russian embassy is located to “Ukrainian Heroes Street.”

“From today, the business card of every employee of the Russian embassy will be decorated with a note honouring Ukraine’s fighting, and everyone will have to think about the atrocities of the Russian regime against the peaceful Ukrainian nation when writing this street name,” the city’s mayor Remigijus Šimašius said in a statement shared by The Guardian.

Latvia’s capital Riga has also named the street of its Russian embassy “Independent Ukraine Street,” the publication added.

This comes amid calls for the UK to take similar action and to rename the street of its Russian embassy in London.

The Liberal Democrat political party has appealed to the Kensington and Chelsea London Borough Council to rename Kensington Palace Gardens “Zelensky Avenue” in honor of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Evening Standard reports.

Representatives for Veliaj and Šimašius did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.