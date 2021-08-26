Germany, Canada, and Poland have finished evacuating people from Afghanistan as the US scrambles to get people out of Kabul

Men stand behind barbed wire fencing at the Kabul airport. SHAKIB RAHMANI/AFP via Getty

Germany completed its military evacuation from the Kabul airport on Thursday.

The move follows that of other European countries like Poland and Belgium.

American forces are scrambling to finish the US evacuation before an August 31 deadline.

Germany has completed its military evacuation from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Canada has also ended its Afghanistan evacuation effort, the Associated Press reported, one day after Poland and Belgium did the same.

General Wayne Eyre, Canada’s acting chief of defense staff, said allied countries have to leave before the US can finish its evacuations, the report said, and that military flights evacuated around 3,700 people.

“I have received emails from people that I worked with during my tours in Afghanistan who are desperate to get out or get their families out,” he told the AP. “Their pleas and the photos of the families in terrible situations that accompany many of them are heart wrenching. They tear at our souls.”

Poland and Belgium on Thursday followed the Czech Republic, which ended its evacuation mission last week, the report said.

“We cannot risk the lives of our diplomats and of our soldiers any longer,” said Marcin Przydacz, a Polish deputy foreign minister, to the AP.

France will likely end its evacuation ahead of the US, according to a government official quoted in the report.

“Due to extreme tension on the ground … and the scheduled departure of American forces, these evacuations are a true race against time,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal said to the AP.

The US and UK are still scrambling to evacuate citizens and allies as the August 31 deadline to leave the country looms, and the threats to people outside the airport increase.

A bomb exploded outside the Kabul airport on Thursday, causing “a number of US & civilian casualties,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said.

The explosion occurred outside Abbey Gate, where many people have crowd daily trying to get into the airport to get out of Afghanistan.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.