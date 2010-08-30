Confidence In The European Union Hits A Seven-Year Low

Europe has never looked worse, in the eyes of Europeans:



EUobserver:

Fewer than half of Europe’s citizens (49 per cent) think that their country’s membership of the EU is a “good thing” – a seven-year low – while trust in the bloc’s institutions has dropped to 42 per cent, six points down compared to autumn 2009.

The survey was carried out in May, at the peak of the sovereign debt crisis affecting Greece and the whole eurozone and amid hikes in unemployment all across the continent.

Interestingly, confidence in the Union deteriorated most in Europe’s weaker economies, which implies that people are shouldering much blame for their situation on the European Union rather than their own local government.

The EU’s image worsened dramatically in Greece, Cyprus, Portugal, Spain, Romania, Italy and Luxembourg – where confidence in EU institutions fell by 10 to 18 per cent compared to the previous year. Only Hungarians and Danes had a slightly better impression of the Brussels apparatus, while Belgians remained unchanged in the level of their opinion.

Unemployment remains the biggest concern of EU citizens (48 per cent), along with the economic situation in general (40 per cent).

The is all comes from the latest Eurobarometer report, which can be found via the European Commission. Here’s the latest long-term chart:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.