The European Commission's Plan To Fix Europe's Youth Unemployment Crisis

Photo: Denis Doyle/Getty Images

José Manuel Barroso, the president of the European Commission, has a plan to save the EU’s youth from unemployment. As part of this plan, on Jan. 30, he requested that the European Council use €82 billion of EU’s unspent structural funds for job creation, reported Simon Taylor for the European Voice.



The eight states with youth unemployment rate of 30 per cent or above – Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Slovakia and Spain – were tasked with preparing youth job plans identifying how they would use these funds for job creation. The plans, which should also address how states can provide small and medium-sized enterprises with access to finance and markets, are due in April, and the European Council is expected to make their decision on state specific recommendations in June.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.