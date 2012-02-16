The European Commission's Plan To Fix Europe's Youth Unemployment Crisis

Jana Kasperkevic
Photo: Denis Doyle/Getty Images

José Manuel Barroso, the president of the European Commission, has a plan to save the EU’s youth from unemployment. As part of this plan, on Jan. 30, he requested that the European Council use €82 billion of EU’s unspent structural funds for job creation, reported Simon Taylor for the European Voice

The eight states with youth unemployment rate of 30 per cent or above – Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Slovakia and Spain – were tasked with preparing youth job plans identifying how they would use these funds for job creation. The plans, which should also address how states can provide small and medium-sized enterprises with access to finance and markets, are due in April, and the European Council is expected to make their decision on state specific recommendations in June. 

Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Slovakia and Spain were singled out by Barroso

These eight countries have youth unemployment rate of 30 per cent or higher

Barroso hopes the job plans will guarantee young people a job, training or additional education within four months of their leaving school


These job plans are due mid-April

And should specify exactly how the €82 billion will be used to promote growth and competitiveness

And how about the youth with jobs?

