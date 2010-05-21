All Of Europe Ends Way Down, But Look Who Got The Worst Of It

Update 12:10:



Germany’s DAX pulled back at the close, losing only 2.02%

That means the French CAC is the big loser, with a loss of 2.25%

European markets have closed, and significant losses are being taken across the continent. But look at that, the one country going after the wolfpack was the one country that got hit the hardest. Maybe that tells you something:

Germany’s DAX, down around 2.6%

France’s CAC 40, down around 2.4%

UK’s FTSE, down around 2.5%

Spain’s IBEX, down around 0.95%

Italy’s MIB, down around 1.8%

Portugal’s PSI, down around 2.4%

